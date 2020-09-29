The Clearwater couple was found shot to death in their home on Sept. 29, 2018.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two years later, police haven't yet been able to answer the question: Who killed David and Mina Swan?

And with that, no one has been brought to justice. The elderly Clearwater couple was found shot to death on Sept. 29, 2018, in their home on Flushing Avenue.

David, 88, and his wife, 80-year-old Mina Swan were said to have loved exploring the world and the country. Mina Swan's daughter, Noel Devine, not long after their death said the couple got along with people, and everyone loved them in return.

Photos: David and his wife, Mina Swan 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Near the two-year mark of the couple's death, Clearwater police released several pictures of how the Swan household was found when detectives arrived. They say a neighbor noticed newspapers and mail were going uncollected and, yet, one of Swan's cars still was parked in the driveway.

The other, a new photo shows, was in the garage.

2 years later, who killed David and Mina Swan? 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Police in 2018 said they believed the murders were not committed at random and "that the offender came to kill," Chief Daniel Slaughter noted at the time. He called it "very targeted" and well-planned.

They have not said what, if any, leads have developed since the shooting.

A $53,000 reward is being offered for any information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case, with $50,000 coming from families and another $3,000 from Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County.

People are asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242 with any information.

What other people are reading right now:

