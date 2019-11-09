TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs police responded to a call about a dead body found in the wooded area near a parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a person fishing found the dead body and called them around 5:10 p.m.

Investigators say they do not currently believe foul play was involved, but say they have sent the remains to the Pinellas and Pasco Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of manner and death.

The identity of the body has not been determined or released at this time.

Detectives are on scene and continue to investigate the active case.

