Crews clean up dead fish from red tide in Pinellas County

Some will go to a landfill, while others will be burned in an incinerator.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County organized several crews to pick up dead fish killed by red tide this week along area beaches.

On Wednesday, crews with DRC Emergency Services shoveled dead fish into trash cans and took them off several beaches. Dozens of dead fish were along the shoreline in Indian Shores Beach.

“Our main concern is to make sure the tourists feel good being here, the residents feel good. We’re out there doing our job to keep the community clean," Jay Gunter, the regional manager for DRC, said.

Thursday morning, crews took boats to get dead fish out of the water.

“It doesn’t compare to 2018 yet, but who knows, we’re here to handle whatever is needed. Today I have three boats in the water, basically from Clearwater to Dunedin," Gunter explained.

Crews will pick up dead fish as long as they are needed.

The dead fish that have sand on them will go to the landfill, and the others will be burned in the incinerator.