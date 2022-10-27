x
Pinellas County

Deadline extended for developer's proposals for Historic Gas Plant District

St. Petersburg officials extended the deadline for developers submitting proposals for the Historic Gas Plant District.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Potential developers now have more time to submit proposals for the Historic Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field and the Tampa Bay Rays call home.

10 Tampa Bay learned through city documents posted online, city officials in St Pete extended the deadline to submit a proposal for the Historic Gas Plant District.

The extension gives developers an extra two weeks.

The Rays along with others submitting proposals have until Dec. 2 instead of Nov. 18.

The city stated this is a result of lost time due to Hurricane Ian.

The last day for developers to ask questions will be on Nov. 28.\ Mayor Ken Welch will choose the developer.

Developers need to follow a lengthy list of guidelines, so the redevelopment meets the community's needs.

