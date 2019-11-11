CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person has died and another person has been taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Clearwater.

It happened just after noon at the intersection of Fort Harrison Avenue and Woodlawn Street.

The person who survived was flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Police have not said what they believe caused the crash.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours while authorities conduct their investigation. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter