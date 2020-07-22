Pedestrian killed in crash on 4th Street

St. Petersburg police said the road will be closed for several hours.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person crossing the road was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening, St. Petersburg police said.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on 4th Street N. near 11th Avenue N.

Police said a car was heading south on 4th Street when it hit and killed an adult male; its driver stopped and is cooperating with officers.

It's believed there are no signs of driver impairment.

4th Street N. is closed between 9th and 11th avenues and will remain so for several hours, police said.

What other people are reading right now: