The incident happened on U.S. 19, north of 46th Avenue.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — A St. Petersburg man is dead after being hit by a truck early Sunday morning while laying out in the middle of the street, according to a news release.

Florida Highway Patrol said around 2:30 a.m., a GMC pickup truck was going south on U.S. 19, north of 46th Avenue when it struck the 42-year-old man.

It is unclear why the man was laying out in the roadway, FHP said.