Deadly crash shuts down westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard

Drivers should find another route while the investigation is underway.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A deadly crash Thursday morning shut down the westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard in Pinellas County.

Florida Highway Patrol says a person who was not in a car was involved. Investigators say the crash was not a hit-and-run.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

#TrafficAlert #Pinellas FHP says a deadly crash involving a pedestrian shuts down WB lanes of the Gandy Bridge. Expect delays for a while as an investigation is underway. Use the Howard Frankland Bridge instead. @10TampaBay #trafficon10 #TampaBay #Traffic pic.twitter.com/VFJiuWz8Fh — Sarah Rosario (@SarahWTSP) April 15, 2021