x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Deadly crash shuts down westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard

Drivers should find another route while the investigation is underway.
Credit: SKY 10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A deadly crash Thursday morning shut down the westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard in Pinellas County. 

Florida Highway Patrol says a person who was not in a car was involved. Investigators say the crash was not a hit-and-run. 

Drivers should find another route while the investigation is underway.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m.

>Click here for live traffic map

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter