Deadly crash shuts down westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A deadly crash Thursday morning shut down the westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard in Pinellas County.
Florida Highway Patrol says a person who was not in a car was involved. Investigators say the crash was not a hit-and-run.
Drivers should find another route while the investigation is underway.
Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
