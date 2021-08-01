Troopers investigating deadly crash in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Petersburg.
Troopers were dispatched to 34th Street North and 62nd Avenue North around 6:54 a.m. Friday.
All northbound lanes of 34th Street North are shut down while the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Trump condemns supporters' riot at Capitol, acknowledges Biden won election
- US Capitol Riot: What we know about the chaos in DC, aftermath
- Here's a brief history and explanation of the 25th Amendment
- What a 50-50 Senate means for $2,000 stimulus checks
- Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered: Do I need to be a Florida resident?
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter