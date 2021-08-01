Troopers investigating deadly crash in St. Petersburg

Troopers were dispatched to 34th Street North and 62nd Avenue North around 6:54 a.m. Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Petersburg.

Troopers were dispatched to 34th Street North and 62nd Avenue North around 6:54 a.m. Friday.

All northbound lanes of 34th Street North are shut down while the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

