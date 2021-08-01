x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Troopers investigating deadly crash in St. Petersburg

Troopers were dispatched to 34th Street North and 62nd Avenue North around 6:54 a.m. Friday.
Credit: AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Petersburg.

Troopers were dispatched to 34th Street North and 62nd Avenue North around 6:54 a.m. Friday.

All northbound lanes of 34th Street North are shut down while the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter