Deadly hit-and-run crash shuts down part of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday morning.

Both directions of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Keene Road are shut down while the crash is under investigation.

Police say a car hit a person who later died at the hospital.

Officers are searching for the car that drove off after the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.