Driver wanted in deadly St. Petersburg hit-and-run crash

Have you seen a truck like this? Police are asking for tips.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a truck and its driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of 38th Avenue N. and 64th Street N., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say a white Ford F-250/350 hit and killed a man in the median of 38th Avenue N. The truck kept going on 38th Avenue, turned right onto 66th Street and drove off.

Someone saw what happened and called the police, the department said.

If anyone has seen a similar truck like the one pictured -- one with front-end damage -- they're asked to call police at 727-893-7780.