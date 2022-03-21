Motorcyclist dies following crash in St. Petersburg

The 41-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist died at the hospital following a crash Sunday in the city's Grand Central District.

Just after 5 p.m., a red Mini Cooper was in the center lane heading east on 1st Avenue North, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release. Police say Elijah Cates, 41, was riding his motorcycle in the north curb lane.

The car changed lanes and made a northbound turn onto 30th Street North in front of Cates' motorcycle, and the two crashed, the department said. Cates was taken to Bayfront Hospital, where he died a short time later.