SEMINOLE, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash.

A 10 Tampa Bay photographer reports multiple vehicles, including a dump truck, appear to be involved. Eastbound 102nd Avenue is closed to traffic at this time.