Police: Man shot and killed in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A man is dead and St. Petersburg police are looking for who shot him.
Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of someone shot at a home on Yale Street South. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the house.
Officers say the person responsible left the scene.
Police say they are actively investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
