
Pinellas County

Police: Man shot and killed in St. Petersburg

Officers say they are looking for the person responsible.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A man is dead and St. Petersburg police are looking for who shot him. 

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of someone shot at a home on Yale Street South. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the house.

Officers say the person responsible left the scene. 

Police say they are actively investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

