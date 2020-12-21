Police: Man shot and killed in St. Petersburg

Officers say they are looking for the person responsible.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A man is dead and St. Petersburg police are looking for who shot him.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of someone shot at a home on Yale Street South. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the house.

Officers say the person responsible left the scene.

Police say they are actively investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: