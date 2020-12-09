x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Police investigating what led to a man being hit, killed by car in St. Pete

Officers say the crash occurred late Friday night near the 2nd Ave. N and 34th St. N.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 34th St. N between 1st and 5th Ave. N is closed in both directions as the St. Petersburg Police Department works to determine what led to a deadly crash between a car and a man. 

Officers say the crash occurred late Friday night near the 2nd Ave. N and 34th St. N. The man has not yet been identified, but the police department believes the individual is a man in his 50's. 

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 