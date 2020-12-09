Police investigating what led to a man being hit, killed by car in St. Pete

Officers say the crash occurred late Friday night near the 2nd Ave. N and 34th St. N.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 34th St. N between 1st and 5th Ave. N is closed in both directions as the St. Petersburg Police Department works to determine what led to a deadly crash between a car and a man.

Officers say the crash occurred late Friday night near the 2nd Ave. N and 34th St. N. The man has not yet been identified, but the police department believes the individual is a man in his 50's.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

