Police investigating what led to a man being hit, killed by car in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 34th St. N between 1st and 5th Ave. N is closed in both directions as the St. Petersburg Police Department works to determine what led to a deadly crash between a car and a man.
Officers say the crash occurred late Friday night near the 2nd Ave. N and 34th St. N. The man has not yet been identified, but the police department believes the individual is a man in his 50's.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical Depression 19 forms in the Atlantic; tropical storm watch issued for parts of Florida
- DeSantis: Miami-Dade, Broward counties to move to Phase 2 of reopening Monday
- Granville Ritchie sentenced to death for murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
- 19 years later: Remembering Sept. 11 through unforgettable photos
- CDC: People who tested positive for COVID-19 twice as likely to report dining at restaurants than those who test negative
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter