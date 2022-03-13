Man killed, woman seriously hurt after getting hit by car while crossing road in St. Pete

Police say the driver failed to notice the pedestrians as they crossed mid-block.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police say a man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Saturday night.

It happened at 10:30 p.m. on 62nd Avenue North near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Officers say two pedestrians, a 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, were crossing 62nd Avenue North mid-block while a 24-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Cruze eastbound in the curb lane.

The driver failed to notice the two people walking and hit them, according to the department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say she is now stable.