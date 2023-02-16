Man killed when truck overturns on I-275 entrance ramp

The driver suffered serious injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A passenger in a pickup truck died in an overnight crash early Thursday near downtown St. Petersburg, law enforcement said.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on the entrance ramp from Interstate 175 to I-275, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say the 35-year-old driver from Sarasota somehow lost control of the truck while heading east on I-175 onto the southbound entrance ramp to I-275. The truck rotated to the shoulder and overturned several times, causing the driver and a passenger, both said not to be wearing seatbelts, to be thrown out.

The 36-year-old male passenger, also from Sarasota, died at the scene of the crash, troopers said, adding that the driver suffered serious injuries.