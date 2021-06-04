Man dies from injuries in St. Petersburg motorcycle crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A car turned in front of an oncoming motorcycle, which caused a crash and led to the death of its rider, police said.
It happened around 4:35 p.m. on 18th Avenue S. at 34th Street S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
A car driven by an 80-year-old man turned west onto 18th Avenue S. and into the path of a motorcyclist, who was identified as 27-year-old Gregg Johnson Jr.
Police say the bike hit the car and crashed into another before catching fire. Johnson was thrown from the motorcycle.
He died from his injuries at an area hospital. The 80-year-old received minor injuries.
An investigation is ongoing, police said.
