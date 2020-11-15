Woman shot, killed in St. Petersburg

Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into a deadly overnight shooting.

A woman was shot and killed early Sunday in the area of 18th Avenue S and 16th Street S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity is not yet known.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

More information is expected later.

What other people are reading right now:

