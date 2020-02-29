ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is dead and another hurt in a shooting.

It happened at about 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Fairfield Avenue and 59th Street S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say two men were shot; one died at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

More information is expected later Saturday.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter