ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is dead and another hurt in a shooting.
It happened at about 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Fairfield Avenue and 59th Street S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Police say two men were shot; one died at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
More information is expected later Saturday.
