Man dies in St. Petersburg shooting

Police have not yet said whether they are looking for a gunman.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is underway into what led up to the shooting death of a 47-year-old man.

Police were called just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 17th Avenue S. and 21st Street S. on a report of a shooting, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Officers found the man lying in a field with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.