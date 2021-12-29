Man dies in St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is underway into what led up to the shooting death of a 47-year-old man.
Police were called just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 17th Avenue S. and 21st Street S. on a report of a shooting, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Officers found the man lying in a field with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The department in its statement did not say whether officers were looking for a gunman. More information will be released "as it becomes available," police said.