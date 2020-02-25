ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating a deadly stabbing.

Detectives say two men who knew each other got into a fight when one stabbed the other at a home on Haines Road North.

The man stabbed was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning and died.

One person is being questioned.

No names have been released.

