ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating a deadly stabbing.
Detectives say two men who knew each other got into a fight when one stabbed the other at a home on Haines Road North.
The man stabbed was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning and died.
One person is being questioned.
No names have been released.
