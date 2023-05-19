Dunedin man arrested for deadly Clearwater crash

Bryant Mendoza was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide after crashing into a parked crane in a construction zone late Thursday night.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 46-year-old man was booked into the Pinellas County Jail in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. Highway 19, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.

Bryant Mendoza faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide after crashing into a parked crane in a construction zone late Thursday night on U.S. 19 at Harn Boulevard.

City officials said Mendoza was speeding in the closed-off northbound lanes of U.S. 19 in a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the crash occurred. His 37-year-old passenger was taken to Bayfront, where she died.