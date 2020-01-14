ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are conducting a death investigation early Tuesday morning.
Police say officers got a call about a man down around 4:40 a.m. When they arrived at a shopping complex off 94th Avenue, they found a 48-year-old man dead in the parking lot.
Officers say there was evidence of trauma.
The complex is between Gandy Boulevard and Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Street N.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
