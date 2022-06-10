Decomposed body found at Dell Holmes Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating after finding a decomposed body at a park Thursday night.
Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to Dell Holmes Park on 22nd Street South. The body was found in a heavy brush area not normally used by the public, the police department said in a news release.
Due to the condition of the body, police have not been able to identify the person or tell whether the person is a man or woman.
This is being investigated as a suspicious death, police report.