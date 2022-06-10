Decomposed body found at Dell Holmes Park

Police were not able to determine the person's gender or identity due to the condition of the body.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating after finding a decomposed body at a park Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to Dell Holmes Park on 22nd Street South. The body was found in a heavy brush area not normally used by the public, the police department said in a news release.

Due to the condition of the body, police have not been able to identify the person or tell whether the person is a man or woman.