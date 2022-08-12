FWC investigates deer shot by arrow in Palm Harbor

The deer was discovered on Dec. 5 with wounds that showed it was shot with an arrow, FWC says.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a deer in an urban area in Palm Harbor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a news release.

The deer was discovered on Dec. 5 with wounds that showed it was shot with an arrow, FWC says.

"We take these reports very seriously and we are working closely on the investigation with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office," Major Rob Rowe said in a statement.

There are specific dates for hunting different deer whether by archery, crossbow or gun. Archery and crossbow season in Pinellas County both ended well before December, according to FWC guidance.