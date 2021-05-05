x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Car crashes into Largo home

Deputies say it happened on Trotter Road and 14th Avenue Southwest.
Generic Developing Story image

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a car has crashed into a home Wednesday morning in Largo.

Deputies say it happened on Trotter Road and 14th Avenue Southwest.

Investigators say there were no injuries to the people in the car nor the people in the home. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter