Car crashes into Largo home

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a car has crashed into a home Wednesday morning in Largo.
Deputies say it happened on Trotter Road and 14th Avenue Southwest.
Investigators say there were no injuries to the people in the car nor the people in the home.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Public health experts concerned about variants spreading through unvaccinated people
- Dream Chaser spaceplane approved for shuttle-type landing at Kennedy Space Center in 2022
- 60 years since 1st American in space: Tourists lining up
- Parents express excitement over virus shots for children
- USF Health virologist goes over what fully vaccinated people should still avoid
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter