LARGO, Fla. — Deputies investigated a deadly shooting in Largo Saturday.

Law enforcement said when they got to the shooting, they pronounced a man dead at the scene.

Deputies said they were talking to another man they think was part of the shooting.

Law enforcement said they weren’t looking for anyone else involved and there was no threat to the public.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.