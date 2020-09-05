Deputies: Investigating after Indian Shores police officer drives over man on the beach

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla — A 66-year-old Michigan man laying on Indian Rocks Beach was taken to the hospital Friday after an officer drove over him, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say, Indian Shore Police Department Officer Natasha Hindman was driving a fully marked 2018 Ford Explorer police cruiser when the incident occurred.
Hindman was beginning her beach patrol, driving along the sand at a low speed when the left side tires of her cruiser drove over the hips of 66-year-old William Koziarz who was laying in the sand, the sheriff's office said.
According to a release, Hindman stopped and immediately rendered aid until paramedics arrived.
Koziarz was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Hindman was not injured.
Investigators say neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's what's opening in Tampa Bay
- Barbershops, nail and hair salons will reopen May 11 in Florida
- Tom Brady among athletes calling on DOJ, FBI to investigate death of Ahmaud Arbery
- Florida could move into Phase 2 in a few weeks if data supports it
- Here's hot to celebrate a socially distant Mother's Day
- It's Hurricane Preparedness Week: Are you ready for this season?
- Wednesday is your last chance to submit your direct deposit info for a stimulus check
- Clearwater Aquarium reopens with restrictions May 15
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts