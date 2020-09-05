Deputies: Investigating after Indian Shores police officer drives over man on the beach

The investigation is ongoing.

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla — A 66-year-old Michigan man laying on Indian Rocks Beach was taken to the hospital Friday after an officer drove over him, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say, Indian Shore Police Department Officer Natasha Hindman was driving a fully marked 2018 Ford Explorer police cruiser when the incident occurred.

Hindman was beginning her beach patrol, driving along the sand at a low speed when the left side tires of her cruiser drove over the hips of 66-year-old William Koziarz who was laying in the sand, the sheriff's office said.

According to a release, Hindman stopped and immediately rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

Koziarz was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Hindman was not injured.

Investigators say neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

