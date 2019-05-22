ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — UPDATE: Sherman Spencer was located around 4:45 p.m., approximately 2.5 miles away from where he was last seen. Spencer was uninjured and has been returned to the nursing home.

***

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered St. Petersburg man.

Sherman Spencer, 59, was last seen late Tuesday night at the LaurellWood Nursing Center at 3127 5th Avenue North.

The sheriff’s office said Spencer walked off from the nursing home. Deputies did not know where he was going.

Spencer has blonde and grey hair, is clean shaven and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black T-shirt with Star Trek pins, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

