ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies responded to calls of a possible drowning and a fight in progress at Gandy Beach Saturday.

When investigators arrived they found a woman who was nearly drowned. They said she was sent to Tampa General Hospital for care.

Detectives said the woman's 6-year-old son got in the water and tried to save her.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

