Deputies: St. Petersburg man dead after boat capsizes in Lake Seminole

The man was not wearing a life vest, according to the sheriff's office.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after his boat capsized Friday afternoon in Lake Seminole, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports.

At approximately 2:17 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Lake Seminole on reports of a disabled vessel with two people on board.

Once at the scene, Seminole Fire Rescue was able to safely bring Shawn Thomas, 39, and Alexandra Dumervil, 37, to shore.

Deputies responded to the Lake Seminole area again around 5:42 p.m. after receiving calls about a man possibly going underwater after a boat capsized.

With assistance from the Marine, Flight and Dive units, deputies conducted a search of the lake for Thomas, who was recused earlier.

Detectives say Thomas called his friend Joe Wright, 74, to help recover his boat from the water after he was brought ashore. Wright used his boat to help Thomas retrieve his.

Once Thomas got onboard his boat, deputies say the boat capsized and he was seen slipping into the water.

Wright tried to rescue his friend from out of the water but wasn't able to bring him onboard the boat, the sheriff's office explains. He lost sight of Thomas who never resurfaced.

Deputies say they found the man's body at around 9:47 p.m. approximately 10 yards in Lake Seminole from where he was last seen.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in this incident, according to the sheriff's office. Thomas was not wearing a life vest.