CLEARWATER, Fla. — Editor's Note: The above video is intense and may not be suitable for all viewers.

Newly-released video shows the confrontation with an inmate in a wheelchair that caused a Pinellas County detention deputy to be fired from his job.

The sheriff's office released the surveillance footage Friday in response to a public records request from 10News.

The video shows Aaron Hull working on Sept. 24 at the Pinellas County Jail when a group of inmates caused a disturbance during a lockdown.

Investigators said a 24-year-old inmate in a wheelchair verbally challenged Hull, and other inmates refused the deputy's commands to stop the behavior.

The video then shows Hull stand up and knock over his chair before walking over to the inmate and putting his hand on the back of the man's neck. In the video, Hull gets in the inmate's face and pokes his head.

Related: Pinellas detention deputy fired, accused of using excessive force

The inmate spit toward Hull's face, investigators said, leading Hull to hit him three times in the face.

Hull calls for help, and the inmate tried to hit him back before being moved into a different room and calmed down.

The sheriff's office said Hull admitted to acting inappropriately.

"I should have stopped," the disciplinary report quoted Hull as saying.

"I realize I could have handled things a little differently, definitely better."

Investigators say Hull got a written reprimand in 2015 after he flipped over a table as he approached an inmate, damaging the table. At the time, Hull said he did it to get the inmate's attention.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.