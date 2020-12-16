Pinellas Sheriff's deputy involved in crash

The sheriff's office says westbound 22nd Avenue South will be closed 'for an extended period of time.'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A Pinellas County deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.

The accident happened at the intersection of 22nd Avenue South between 34th Street and I-275 in St. Petersburg.

The sheriff's office confirmed the deputy involved in the crash was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was uninjured.

Deputies are currently on the scene of the crash and say westbound 22nd Avenue South will be closed for "an extended period of time."

***TRAFFIC ALERT***

Deputies are on-scene of a deputy-involved crash at the intersection of 22nd Avenue South between 34th Street and I-275. Westbound 22nd Avenue South will be closed for an extended period of time. Please consider an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/KfnoAe4N9V — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) December 16, 2020