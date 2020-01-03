PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy crashed into an SUV Saturday.

Investigators said a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light on Nebraska Avenue in Palm Harbor when Deputy Afram Bassous ran into the back of it.

The sheriff’s office said no one in the Highlander was hurt and Bassous went to the hospital with minor injuries.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter