PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy crashed into an SUV Saturday.
Investigators said a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light on Nebraska Avenue in Palm Harbor when Deputy Afram Bassous ran into the back of it.
The sheriff’s office said no one in the Highlander was hurt and Bassous went to the hospital with minor injuries.
What other people are reading right now:
- Polls open for South Carolina's Democratic primary
- US, Taliban sign peace agreement aimed at ending America's longest war
- 'I never got to give you my last name': Fiancé grieves after woman dies in I-295 crash
- Washington state death is first from coronavirus in US
- Houses are frozen over near Lake Erie in New York due to cold temps, big waves
- Skyway 10K guide: Everything you need to know to race
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter