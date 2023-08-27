Authorities investigating deputy-involved shooting following brief car chase in Clearwater

The incident started a little after 3 a.m. when a Clearwater police lieutenant saw a gray Dodge Challenger pass him at more than 100 mph.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A shooting incident early Sunday morning involving two Pinellas County deputies following a brief car chase is now being investigated, according to a news release.

The incident started a little after 3 a.m. when a Clearwater police lieutenant saw a gray Dodge Challenger pass him going more than 100 mph on the northbound U.S. 19 at Sunset Point Road, city officials wrote in a statement.

Police attempted to pull over the driver, but the driver fled and police did not pursue it. Authorities said another police officer saw the Dodge near U.S. 19 and Republic Drive, still speeding at more than 100 mph.

The city said the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was alerted about the car and two deputies placed tire deflation devices on U.S. 19 near Klosterman Road.

The vehicle continued north and deputies eventually located the car in the parking lot of a furniture store in Tarpon Springs.

Both deputies got out of their patrol vehicles to try to arrest the driver, but the driver fled in the car and the deputies did not pursue him. However, for unknown reasons, the driver circled back to where the deputies were in the parking lot and began driving toward them in a reportedly "threatening manner."

Authorities said both deputies opened fire. No one was hurt.