Pinellas County deputy suspended after dropping issued 'less-legal' weapon in jail recreation yard

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy has been suspended for 24 hours after their issued "less-lethal" shotgun fell into a fenced-in area of the Echo Recreation Yard at the jail.

Deputy Flor DeMaria Yrigoyen was on post at the recreation yard tower when the incident happened on July 17, a memo from Sheriff Bob Gualtieri explains.

The deputy reportedly leaned the gun against the railing of the tower, within inches of a gap, while sitting in a chair in the corner overlooking the yard.

After standing up from their sitting position, Yrigoyen's left leg hit the shotgun, the memo reports. The firearm fell through the gap between the railings and fell through the razor wire.

This eventually caused the gun to end up in a fenced-in portion of the recreation yard, the sheriff wrote.

The inmates in the yard were told to avoid the area while another deputy was called to meet in the recreation yard, the memo explained. The deputies were eventually able to retrieve the firearm from the secure area.

The sheriff says the suspended deputy didn't "request an emergency response [or] convey that a less-lethal shotgun has fallen into the recreation yard."

A 40-hour suspension was reduced and is now only for 24 hours.