Pinellas County

Gov. DeSantis set to make an appearance Wednesday in Palm Harbor

The governor is set to speak at 12 p.m.
Credit: AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media as he visited the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at On Top of the World in Ocala, Fla., on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop Wednesday in Pinellas County to hold a press conference.

The exact details of what the governor is set to discuss have not been released. Lately, DeSantis has been making stops across the state discussing vaccines, signing bills, and highlighting environmental restoration. 

His press conference will take place at 12 p.m. at Palm Harbor University High School.

