OLDSMAR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating an overnight homicide.

Shortly after midnight, deputies were called to a home on Shore Boulevard near Huron Avenue in Oldsmar for reports of an armed person. It's about a quarter-mile southeast of State Road 580.

A man was found dead inside the home. Authorities have not immediately said how he died.

No names have been released. And, no further information has yet been confirmed by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: North Carolina dad accused of killing 15-year-old daughter, sheriff says

RELATED: Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.