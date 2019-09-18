ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The search is on for a missing woman with dementia.
Devora Annette Landers, 63, last was seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 30th Avenue North and 17th Street, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, police say. Landers has long braided hair and was wearing light jeans, a burgundy and gold striped blouse and was carrying a black purse.
Anyone with information about Landers and where she is located is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.
