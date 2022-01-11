Tropicana Field to be used at D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday

The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday.

The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help applicants complete their in-person interview, the Department of Children and Families announced in a news release Tuesday.

Through D-SNAP, people and families impacted by Hurricane Ian can receive food assistance only if they are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular SNAP.

Those living in Pinellas County are required to pre-register to receive assistance and can do so online. They will then be asked to complete a phone interview or an in-person interview at a D-SNAP location, the news release mentioned.