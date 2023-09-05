x
Pinellas County

Police: Dodge Ram driver hits pedestrian in St. Pete

A man has died from his injuries after reportedly being hit while crossing the street with no crosswalk.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A pickup truck driver hit a pedestrian early Monday morning in St. Petersburg, police explain. 

According to St. Pete police, the collision happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 4 on 18th Avenue South. 

The pedestrian, identified as James Higgs, has reportedly died from his injuries.

He was crossing the road in the mid-block with no crosswalk, police explain. The driver was driving a Dodge Ram westbound and, unable to stop, reportedly hit Higgs when he stepped into the street. 

Higgs was transported to Bayfront Health where he died of his injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which police say is ongoing.

