Police: Dodge Ram driver hits pedestrian in St. Pete

A man has died from his injuries after reportedly being hit while crossing the street with no crosswalk.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A pickup truck driver hit a pedestrian early Monday morning in St. Petersburg, police explain.

According to St. Pete police, the collision happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 4 on 18th Avenue South.

The pedestrian, identified as James Higgs, has reportedly died from his injuries.

He was crossing the road in the mid-block with no crosswalk, police explain. The driver was driving a Dodge Ram westbound and, unable to stop, reportedly hit Higgs when he stepped into the street.