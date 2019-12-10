PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A barking dog likely saved a family from a fire inside their travel trailer.

Firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Saturday to the RV park near U.S. Highway 19 and Gandy Boulevard.

The trailer was engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived. Fire officials say the owner of one trailer already was at work, and a couple and their dog were in the second trailer.

Thanks to the dog, the family made it out alive.

The two RVs were completely burned, while at least five other trailers were damaged by the heat of the flames.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

