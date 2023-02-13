New dog water park set to open soon in St. Pete

The new destination will be the only dog water park in the St. Petersburg area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dog lovers will soon have one more spot to take their furry friends in St. Petersburg.

Mutts and Martinis is expected to open up sometime in March.

“Have a drink, watch the dogs play, and enjoy the comradery of dog lovers,” Owner Natalie Conner said.

Conner said plans for this new spot have been underway for a little over two years.

“I wanted to build a place that was safe for the dogs and was enjoyable for the customers,” she explained.

Once the new spot opens up, owners who want to bring their pups will need to show proof that their dogs have their shots. The dogs will also go through a temperament test before being allowed inside.

The reason for those requirements, Conner said, is that, "it may be that there’s too much stimulation here and this may not be the right environment for your dog.”

Conner said there will be staff members dedicated to making sure things are staying safe and clean.