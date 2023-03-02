Police: Man who picked up disabled man, slammed him on the ground arrested for abuse

Police said he elbowed the man on the head multiple times and then picked him up and slammed him on the ground.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he abused a man with disabilities at a group home in Pinellas Park.

According to a news release, Douglas Rivera was an employee at the group home at the time of the alleged abuse. An arrest affidavit stated a Pinellas Park police officer was called around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 regarding a reported abuse at the home.

When the officer arrived at the home on Elmhurst Drive, he met with the property manager who reportedly told the officer he had video of Rivera abusing one of the residents at the group home, the affidavit said.

The video reportedly showed Rivera elbowing the 20-year-old man with disabilities on the head about six times. The video also reportedly showed Rivera wrapping both arms around the man, picking him up off the ground and slamming him back down.

The 20-year-old man had to get multiple stitches to his right eyebrow area at a local hospital, the affidavit read.