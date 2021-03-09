Construction to ramp up in downtown Clearwater for waterfront redevelopment project

The Imagine Clearwater project includes the construction of a 4,000-seat covered amphitheater along with recreational spaces and scenic walkways.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Some exciting new features are coming to downtown Clearwater and its waterfront.

But that means people living in the area may notice more construction than normal.

In the coming weeks, city leaders say more than 4,000 trucks will be carrying fill dirt to the site of the Imagine Clearwater project. It will be used to elevate the site's new buildings and accommodate the grading needed for the planned design features.

Imagine Clearwater is a complete redevelopment plan that includes the construction of a 4,000-seat covered amphitheater in Coachman Park along with various recreational spaces and scenic walkways.

Other features include a plaza and walkway that connects the park to downtown, a bay walk promenade overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, a lake area with picnic shelters, and an ocean-themed play area with an interactive pop-jet water feature.

The amphitheater will eventually accommodate a year-round performance schedule that promises to bring diverse live entertainment to the Clearwater community.