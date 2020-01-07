SUV hits power pole, closes street in downtown Clearwater

A street in downtown Clearwater is closed after an SUV hit a power pole, leaving power lines down across the street.
The Clearwater Police Department said Myrtle Avenue between Court and Chestnut streets is closed.
Police said drivers should find alternate routes.
No details were released about any possible injuries.
