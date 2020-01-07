x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

pinellascounty

SUV hits power pole, closes street in downtown Clearwater

The Clearwater Police Department said Myrtle Avenue between Court and Chestnut streets is closed.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

A street in downtown Clearwater is closed after an SUV hit a power pole, leaving power lines down across the street.

The Clearwater Police Department said Myrtle Avenue between Court and Chestnut streets is closed. 

Police said drivers should find alternate routes.

No details were released about any possible injuries.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter