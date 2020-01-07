SUV hits power pole, closes street in downtown Clearwater

The Clearwater Police Department said Myrtle Avenue between Court and Chestnut streets is closed.

A street in downtown Clearwater is closed after an SUV hit a power pole, leaving power lines down across the street.

Police said drivers should find alternate routes.

No details were released about any possible injuries.

