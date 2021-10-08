FHP: Driver going 116 mph kills 2 after crashing into house

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Palm Harbor man has been booked into the Pinellas County Jail after troopers say he killed two during a Sept. 3 crash.
According to a press release, 43-year-old Vaughn W. Morgan was driving his 2021 Tesla in a neighborhood at 116 miles per hour when he ran a stop sign.
The car then hit an embankment, went airborne and crashed into a home, killing a 69-year-old woman inside, according to troopers. One of Morgan's passengers also died as a result of the crash.
Troopers add that the Tesla was not on autopilot at the time of the crash.
Morgan is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of reckless driving resulting in serious injury and one count of reckless driving resulting in property damage.