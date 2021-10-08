FHP: Driver going 116 mph kills 2 after crashing into house

Troopers say the neighborhood's posted speed limit was 30 miles per hour.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Palm Harbor man has been booked into the Pinellas County Jail after troopers say he killed two during a Sept. 3 crash.

According to a press release, 43-year-old Vaughn W. Morgan was driving his 2021 Tesla in a neighborhood at 116 miles per hour when he ran a stop sign.

The car then hit an embankment, went airborne and crashed into a home, killing a 69-year-old woman inside, according to troopers. One of Morgan's passengers also died as a result of the crash.

Troopers add that the Tesla was not on autopilot at the time of the crash.