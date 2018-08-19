CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway were closed after police and fire rescue said a wrong-way driver flipped their car into the water early Sunday.

Clearwater Police and Fire & Rescue said the driver was heading east -- the wrong way -- on the access road on the north side of the causeway when they lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the water.

Police said the driver was pulled from the water by a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy and was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Police later reported that the driver of the vehicle had died.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, police opened up both westbound lanes of the causeway.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP