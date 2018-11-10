LARGO, Fla. -- An SUV crashed into a home just before noon Thursday near 4th Street NW and 1st Avenue NW in Largo.

Police say the driver left a parking lot and drove into the house.

The driver was taken to Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Nobody was home when the crash happened.

No further information was immediately available. Police tape blocked off the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP